Robert W. Baird Reaffirms Hold Rating for Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB)

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) in a report released on Sunday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Associated Banc from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.75.

ASB stock opened at $21.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.35. Associated Banc has a 12 month low of $11.13 and a 12 month high of $23.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Associated Banc’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Associated Banc will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is currently 36.55%.

In related news, CEO Philip B. Flynn sold 139,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $2,804,722.29. Also, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $227,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,657.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,597 shares of company stock valued at $3,145,126 in the last ninety days. 2.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASB. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the third quarter worth $165,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Associated Banc in the third quarter worth about $2,362,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 117,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Associated Banc during the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

