Zacks Investment Research Lowers Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Starwood Property Trust, Inc. is a newly formed company that is focused primarily on originating, investing in, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will be externally managed and advised by SPT Management, LLC, an affiliate of Starwood Capital Group and intends to elect to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for U.S. federal income tax purposes. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STWD. Raymond James upped their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starwood Property Trust has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.50.

Shares of NYSE:STWD opened at $25.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.18. Starwood Property Trust has a twelve month low of $10.72 and a twelve month high of $25.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.63.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 11.08%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.28%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 925.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 361.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

