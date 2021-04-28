Zacks Investment Research Downgrades TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TherapeuticsMD, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on creating branded prescription, generic prescription and over-the-counter products targeted exclusively for women. It is developing three advanced hormone replacement products designed to alleviate the symptoms of and reduce the health risks resulting from menopause-related hormone deficiencies. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. is based in Boca Raton, Florida. “

Get TherapeuticsMD alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on TherapeuticsMD from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.11.

TXMD stock opened at $1.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.42. TherapeuticsMD has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $2.75. The firm has a market cap of $456.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.19.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $22.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.28 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXMD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TherapeuticsMD by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,419,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727,622 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in TherapeuticsMD by 6,296.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,278,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,227,000 after acquiring an additional 9,133,350 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in TherapeuticsMD in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,006,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,899,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 82,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TherapeuticsMD (TXMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.