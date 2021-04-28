Linde (NYSE:LIN) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Linde (NYSE:LIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Linde plc. is an industrial gas and engineering company. Linde plc., formerly known as Praxair Inc., is based in Guildford, UK. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LIN. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Cowen started coverage on Linde in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a market perform rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Linde from $300.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Linde from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $275.00.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $290.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $279.00 and its 200 day moving average is $257.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $151.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.93, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. Linde has a twelve month low of $172.76 and a twelve month high of $292.49.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. Equities research analysts expect that Linde will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,719,979,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Linde by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,465,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,291,395,000 after purchasing an additional 973,130 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,126,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,668,460,000 after purchasing an additional 866,271 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,867,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $755,667,000 after purchasing an additional 765,279 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Linde by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,644,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $958,305,000 after purchasing an additional 688,229 shares during the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

