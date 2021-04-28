PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target Raised to $180.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $162.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.51% from the stock’s current price.

PPG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Vertical Research raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.17.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $172.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.44 and a 200-day moving average of $144.32. PPG Industries has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $176.63. The company has a market cap of $40.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $3,538,211.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,759,937.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

