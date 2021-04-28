Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Given New $405.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) had its target price raised by research analysts at Loop Capital from $390.00 to $405.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price points to a potential downside of 3.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.25.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $421.69 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $359.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $353.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 52.84 and a beta of 0.72. Pool has a 12 month low of $207.00 and a 12 month high of $426.70.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. Pool had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 70.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Pool will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Peter D. Arvan purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $316.03 per share, with a total value of $158,015.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,861,618.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Pool by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 322,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $120,182,000 after buying an additional 7,195 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Pool by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,811,000 after purchasing an additional 7,068 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Pool by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 92,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,439,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pool by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 150,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,153,000 after purchasing an additional 46,427 shares during the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

