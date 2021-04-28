Loop Capital Raises Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Price Target to $190.00

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) had its target price boosted by analysts at Loop Capital from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price target points to a potential downside of 8.81% from the company’s previous close.

MHK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $111.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Mohawk Industries from $157.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.06.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $208.36 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $194.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. Mohawk Industries has a 52 week low of $67.79 and a 52 week high of $209.80.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.70%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $297,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,271,228. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total value of $927,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,128,855.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,580 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,390. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 172.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,252,000 after purchasing an additional 111,552 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,224,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 245.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 28,806 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $522,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the third quarter valued at $480,000. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

