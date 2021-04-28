Vinci (EPA:DG) Given a €102.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Vinci (EPA:DG) has been given a €102.00 ($120.00) price objective by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €99.00 ($116.47).

DG stock opened at €89.89 ($105.75) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €89.30 and a 200-day moving average of €83.85. Vinci has a 12 month low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a 12 month high of €88.80 ($104.47).

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

