W.W. Grainger (GWW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.32 per share for the quarter.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect W.W. Grainger to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $18 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GWW opened at $423.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $403.32 and its 200 day moving average is $393.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. W.W. Grainger has a 12-month low of $263.27 and a 12-month high of $427.90.

Several research firms have weighed in on GWW. UBS Group cut their price target on W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on W.W. Grainger from $433.00 to $427.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $379.50.

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total transaction of $1,740,374.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,898,836.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total value of $1,032,277.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,652,038.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

