NOW (DNOW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.06). NOW had a negative return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 26.92%. The company had revenue of $319.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.60 million. On average, analysts expect NOW to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:DNOW opened at $9.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.04. NOW has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $11.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.14.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price target on NOW from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of NOW in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of NOW in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

NOW Company Profile

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

