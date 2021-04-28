Manulife Financial (MFC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $13.71 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Manulife Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:MFC opened at $21.62 on Wednesday. Manulife Financial has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $22.25. The company has a market capitalization of $41.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.2205 dividend. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.68%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Alliance Securities restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Monday, January 18th. CIBC downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Manulife Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.40.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

