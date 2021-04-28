Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 86.5% from the March 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMBBY traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.18. Ambu A/S has a one year low of $25.55 and a one year high of $58.40.

AMBBY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ambu A/S in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. DNB Markets raised shares of Ambu A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambu A/S in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Ambu A/S develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices to hospitals, clinics, and rescue services worldwide. It provides healthcare solutions in the fields of visualization, anesthesia, and patient monitoring and diagnostics. The company offers endoscopy products, such as bronchoscopes and monitors, as well as related airway management products comprising video laryngoscopes, double and single lumen tubes, and endobronchial blockers; and neurology products, including EEG and EMG electrodes, EMG guided injections, and intraoperative monitoring products.

