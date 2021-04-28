Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. is an international offshore energy company that provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on their growing well intervention and robotics operations. Their Contracting Services seek to provide services and methodologies which they believe are critical to developing offshore reservoirs and maximizing production economics. Their operations goal is to deliver our services in a cost effective manner and with zero incidents. The company seeks to align the interests of the producer and the contractor by investing in mature offshore oil and gas properties, hub production facilities and proven undeveloped reserve plays where Helix Energy Solutions Group adds value by deploying vessels from its diverse contracting fleet. This unique integration of marine contracting and oil and gas operations is designed to add stability to revenues and earnings in an industry as cyclical as energy. “

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

NYSE HLX traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $4.19. 3,410,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,217,773. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $6.76. The company has a market cap of $631.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 3.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 3.50%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Lovoi sold 45,000 shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $280,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 284,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,467.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLX. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 303.3% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

