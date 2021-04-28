Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Global Water Resources, Inc. is a water resource management company. It owns and operates regulated water, wastewater and recycled water utilities. Global Water Resources, Inc. is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. “

Separately, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Global Water Resources from $12.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

GWRS stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,224. Global Water Resources has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $18.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $389.42 million, a P/E ratio of 1,725.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.12 and its 200-day moving average is $15.17.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $9.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.80 million. Analysts anticipate that Global Water Resources will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Global Water Resources by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Global Water Resources by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 52,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Global Water Resources by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 11,306 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Global Water Resources by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 273,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after buying an additional 6,227 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Global Water Resources by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 631,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,103,000 after buying an additional 31,422 shares during the period. 33.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 66,000 people in 24,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

