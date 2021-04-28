Brokerages Anticipate Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $897.84 Million

Equities analysts expect Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) to report $897.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $834.78 million and the highest is $930.00 million. Urban Outfitters posted sales of $588.48 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full-year sales of $4.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $4.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.24 billion to $4.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Urban Outfitters.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 2.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on URBN shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Friday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Urban Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

In other news, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total value of $94,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,508.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward N. Antoian sold 19,340 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.08, for a total value of $717,127.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,064.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,802 shares of company stock worth $1,644,400. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,336,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters during the third quarter valued at approximately $560,000. 69.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of URBN traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.57. 1,506,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,671,584. Urban Outfitters has a one year low of $14.41 and a one year high of $41.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.08 and a 200 day moving average of $30.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -469.63, a PEG ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.61.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Urban Outfitters (URBN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.