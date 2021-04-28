Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $94.86 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) will announce sales of $94.86 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Vera Bradley’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $77.00 million to $109.00 million. Vera Bradley posted sales of $69.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Vera Bradley will report full-year sales of $558.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $553.88 million to $561.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $597.06 million, with estimates ranging from $589.00 million to $605.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Vera Bradley.

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $142.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.38 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VRA shares. TheStreet upgraded Vera Bradley from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

In other news, major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 20,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total transaction of $213,021.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,421,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,488,254.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director P. Michael Miller sold 3,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $27,055.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 112,478 shares in the company, valued at $956,063. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,320,390 shares of company stock valued at $12,238,443 in the last three months. Company insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Vera Bradley by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 144,252 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Vera Bradley by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 252.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Vera Bradley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRA traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.40. 105,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,176. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.88 and a 200 day moving average of $8.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.70 and a beta of 1.60. Vera Bradley has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $12.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vera Bradley (VRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.