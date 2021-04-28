DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $67 million-$72 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $64.07 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut DMC Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on DMC Global from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on DMC Global from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of BOOM stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.26. The stock had a trading volume of 157,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,257. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.77 million, a PE ratio of -128.87, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.33. DMC Global has a 12 month low of $21.94 and a 12 month high of $70.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. DMC Global had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $55.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DMC Global will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DMC Global news, Director Robert A. Cohen sold 7,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $458,651.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,444.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Aldous sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $134,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,331 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,438 shares of company stock worth $2,107,577 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. Its NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

