Jetcoin (JET) Trading Down 4.9% This Week

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 27th. During the last week, Jetcoin has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. One Jetcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0414 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Jetcoin has a total market cap of $404,457.70 and $1.14 million worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00066637 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00020553 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.78 or 0.00824143 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.45 or 0.00064531 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.93 or 0.00096344 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,413.39 or 0.08033234 BTC.

JET is a coin. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,768,025 coins. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io . The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jetcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

