Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $61.86 Million

Equities analysts expect Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) to post $61.86 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tilray’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $58.00 million and the highest is $64.56 million. Tilray reported sales of $52.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Tilray will report full-year sales of $296.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $264.00 million to $328.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $379.68 million, with estimates ranging from $341.00 million to $491.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tilray.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $56.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.55 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 92.70% and a negative net margin of 242.60%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Tilray in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Tilray from $24.20 to $30.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on Tilray from $18.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tilray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Tilray from $9.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. Tilray currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.08.

Tilray stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.72. 13,748,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,838,676. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Tilray has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $67.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.63 and its 200-day moving average is $15.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLRY. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilray in the third quarter worth about $195,000. Iron Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray in the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tilray by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,799,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Tilray by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 17,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. 12.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

