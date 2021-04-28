Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) Short Interest Update

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,500 shares, an increase of 9,257.1% from the March 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 563,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

WMLLF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.27. 410,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,054. Wealth Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average of $0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.48.

About Wealth Minerals

Wealth Minerals Ltd., a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as for precious metal and copper deposits. It primarily holds interest in the Atacama project that comprises 144 exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 46,200 hectares located in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile.

