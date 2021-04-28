Touchstone Exploration (OTCMKTS:PBEGF) Trading Down 3.2%

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBEGF) traded down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.34 and last traded at $1.36. 12,636 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 53,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PBEGF. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Touchstone Exploration to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Touchstone Exploration from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.75.

Touchstone Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It has interests in a range of small undeveloped exploration properties; and three exploration blocks.

