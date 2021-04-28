Short Interest in easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Rises By 16,700.0%

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a growth of 16,700.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

OTCMKTS ESYJY traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $14.37. The stock had a trading volume of 8,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,387. easyJet has a 12-month low of $5.67 and a 12-month high of $14.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.23.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ESYJY. Peel Hunt raised easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered easyJet from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

