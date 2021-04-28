Brokerages Expect Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.97 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) to announce $17.97 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Intel’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.90 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.43 billion. Intel reported sales of $19.73 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Intel will report full year sales of $73.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $72.01 billion to $78.18 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $74.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $71.00 billion to $77.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Intel.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.59.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.79 on Tuesday, hitting $57.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,865,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,645,324. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.95 and its 200 day moving average is $55.38. The firm has a market cap of $236.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. United Bank grew its position in Intel by 9.8% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 32,301 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of Intel by 9.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 16,308 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at about $727,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 19.1% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,639 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 12.7% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after acquiring an additional 8,906 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

