XMax (XMX) Hits Market Cap of $8.63 Million

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 27th. During the last week, XMax has traded down 11% against the US dollar. One XMax coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. XMax has a total market cap of $8.63 million and $729,378.00 worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00066400 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00020594 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $456.15 or 0.00829638 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.30 or 0.00064203 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.97 or 0.00096335 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,418.35 or 0.08035966 BTC.

XMax Profile

XMX is a coin. It launched on July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,219,439,486 coins. The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for XMax is www.xmx.com . XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XMax is an entertainment-focused platform based on the blockchain technology. It acts as an ecosystem that provides the tools (such as modules and templates) to develop entertainment dapps prototypes and it focuses on linking the developers with the users' community. XMX is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and developed by XMax. It can be used to purchase paid content on the platform, including in-game items or services with the intention of trading across different platform integrated games. “

XMax Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMax should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XMax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

