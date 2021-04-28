Smoothy Price Reaches $2.17 on Major Exchanges (SMTY)

Smoothy (CURRENCY:SMTY) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. Over the last week, Smoothy has traded flat against the dollar. Smoothy has a market cap of $11.04 million and $14.02 million worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smoothy coin can now be bought for approximately $2.17 or 0.00003944 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.08 or 0.00061986 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $152.81 or 0.00277924 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004484 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $576.06 or 0.01047715 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00027155 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $389.62 or 0.00708632 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,933.87 or 0.99912023 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Smoothy Coin Profile

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

Buying and Selling Smoothy

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smoothy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smoothy using one of the exchanges listed above.

