Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.21 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) to report $4.21 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.90 billion and the lowest is $3.52 billion. Canadian Natural Resources reported sales of $3.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will report full year sales of $17.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.04 billion to $19.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $19.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Canadian Natural Resources.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CNQ shares. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.05.

CNQ traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,823,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,702,377. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.44 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $14.13 and a 1 year high of $32.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.73 and its 200-day moving average is $25.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.3712 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.71%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 188,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,821,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 183,596 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 47,253 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 358,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,625,000 after purchasing an additional 128,091 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

