Shimizu (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shimizu Co. (OTCMKTS:SHMUY)’s share price dropped 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $33.56 and last traded at $33.56. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.73.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Shimizu from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.12 and a 200 day moving average of $30.88.

Shimizu Corporation engages in the building contracting, civil engineering, machinery, and other construction works in Japan. It is also involved in the research, planning, study, evaluation, diagnosis, soil analysis, surveying, design, supervision, management, and consultancy related to regional, urban, ocean, space, resources, and energy developments, as well as construction works and environment improvement; and purchase, sale, letting, brokerage, management, appraisal, and consultancy of real estate.

