BCTG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTG) Short Interest Up 533.3% in April

BCTG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 533.3% from the March 31st total of 900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 50,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BCTG Acquisition stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.34. 165,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,194. BCTG Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.11.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in BCTG Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in BCTG Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC grew its holdings in BCTG Acquisition by 59,704.8% during the fourth quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 149,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 149,262 shares during the period. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCTG Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses primarily located in North America and Europe in the biotechnology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Diego, California.

