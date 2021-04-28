Cyanotech Co. (NASDAQ:CYAN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cyanotech Co. (NASDAQ:CYAN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 100.0% from the March 31st total of 264,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

In other Cyanotech news, VP Jennifer M. Johansen sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total transaction of $31,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,037.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Glenn Jensen sold 7,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total transaction of $28,970.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,228.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cyanotech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Cyanotech Co. (NASDAQ:CYAN) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,528 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.99% of Cyanotech worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CYAN traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $3.24. 357,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,193. Cyanotech has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $6.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.23. The company has a market cap of $19.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Cyanotech (NASDAQ:CYAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Cyanotech had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $6.99 million during the quarter.

About Cyanotech

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition markets worldwide. The company's products include BioAstin Hawaiian Astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the body's natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health; and Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids.

