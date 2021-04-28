Short Interest in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Increases By 551.9%

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, an increase of 551.9% from the March 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNX traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $99.16. The company had a trading volume of 21,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,528. First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $50.79 and a twelve month high of $99.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.50.

