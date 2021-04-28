Dragon Coins Price Tops $0.0034 on Top Exchanges (DRG)

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded down 9.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. One Dragon Coins coin can currently be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Dragon Coins has a total market cap of $1.17 million and $87.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dragon Coins has traded down 22.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.42 or 0.00066225 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00020570 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.54 or 0.00819342 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.37 or 0.00064315 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.95 or 0.00096293 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,402.40 or 0.08006028 BTC.

About Dragon Coins

Dragon Coins (DRG) is a coin. It launched on December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 coins and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 coins. The official website for Dragon Coins is drgtoken.io . Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Dragon Coin will act as a friction-less, low-cost & transparent alternative financial mechanism within Casinos, to enhance the age-old gaming industry. With its expertise in blockchain technology, the Dragon’s goal is to reshape the long-standing gaming industry while benefiting those rooted in the industry, as well as all the members of the public who join in the journey to achieve the goals of Dragon Coin. “

Dragon Coins Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragon Coins should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dragon Coins using one of the exchanges listed above.

