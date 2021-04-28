Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) to Announce $0.80 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.78. Colgate-Palmolive posted earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will report full year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $3.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Colgate-Palmolive.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.17.

CL stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.56. 4,074,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,893,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $65.54 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.70. The company has a market cap of $66.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.60%.

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $35,725.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,160 shares in the company, valued at $552,465.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $26,697.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,128 shares in the company, valued at $3,173,436.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,810 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,650. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 15.4% during the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 16,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 105,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,350,000 after acquiring an additional 40,560 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 17,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.