Head to Head Review: Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) vs. PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW)

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) and PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.0% of Digital Media Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.2% of PFSweb shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of PFSweb shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Digital Media Solutions and PFSweb’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digital Media Solutions N/A N/A -$1.32 million N/A N/A PFSweb $294.02 million 0.52 -$2.17 million $0.05 148.60

Digital Media Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PFSweb.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Digital Media Solutions and PFSweb, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digital Media Solutions 0 0 4 0 3.00 PFSweb 0 0 3 0 3.00

Digital Media Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $14.80, suggesting a potential upside of 23.44%. PFSweb has a consensus price target of $8.83, suggesting a potential upside of 18.89%. Given Digital Media Solutions’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Digital Media Solutions is more favorable than PFSweb.

Profitability

This table compares Digital Media Solutions and PFSweb’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digital Media Solutions N/A -102.15% 7.09% PFSweb -0.76% -1.08% -0.27%

Summary

Digital Media Solutions beats PFSweb on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Digital Media Solutions Company Profile

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. provides technology and digital performance technology solutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The company operates as a performance marketing engine for companies across various industries, including consumer finance, education, automotive, insurance, home services, brand performance, gig, health and wellness, and career. It builds, hosts, and maintains a portfolio of owned and operated websites in various verticals, such as insurance, education, home services, consumer finance, and automotive; and digital performance marketing solutions for its advertising clients' brand-specific products or services. The company also offers software-as-a-service and managed services to clients in the insurance, consumer finance, and education verticals. Digital Media Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

PFSweb Company Profile

PFSweb, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India. It operates in two segments, PFS Operations and LiveArea Professional Services. The company offers commerce strategy and consulting services, including commerce strategy, omni-channel consulting, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, and platform evaluation/selection; and omni-channel experience design and digital marketing services, such as design, user experience, interactive development, search engine optimization and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics. It also provides technology and data strategy services comprising commerce development, orchestrated services, data strategy, quality assurance, and training; and order to cash service, consisting of technology collaboration, information management, payments, business-to-business financial management, and direct-to-consumer financial management. In addition, the company offers order fulfillment services, including distribution facilities and infrastructure, facility operations and management, pop-up distribution centers, and kitting and assembly; and customer care services comprising customer service application, customer assistance, quality monitoring, and customer self-help. PFSweb, Inc. has a strategic partnership with AttraqtGroup PLC. It serves clients in various industries, such as fashion apparel and accessories, fragrance and beauty products, health, luxury goods, cosmetics, consumer packaged goods, home furnishings and housewares, coins and collectibles, consumer electronics, quick-serve restaurants, telecommunications, computer and office products, technology manufacturing, and other industries. PFSweb, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Allen, Texas.

