Binovi Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNVIF) Short Interest Up 590.9% in April

Binovi Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNVIF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 590.9% from the March 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 198,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:BNVIF traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,289. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.07. Binovi Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.31.
Binovi Technologies Company Profile
