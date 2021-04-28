Binovi Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNVIF) Short Interest Up 590.9% in April

Binovi Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNVIF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 590.9% from the March 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 198,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:BNVIF traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,289. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.07. Binovi Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.31.

Binovi Technologies Company Profile

Binovi Technologies Corp. develops and commercializes visual and neuro-cognitive processing products, and hardware and software for diagnosing and remediating visual perception disorders in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its products include Binovi Touch, a tool for vision therapy and vision training; Binovi Pro, which allows doctors/trainers to manage various aspects of patient/athlete's vision training regimens, track progress, and plan and assign protocols; Binovi Coach, a tool that allows users to complete their assigned activities through clear multimedia guidance; and Binovi Academy, an educational hub.

