The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BKGFY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Thursday, March 18th. HSBC cut The Berkeley Group from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

BKGFY remained flat at $$62.71 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 153 shares, compared to its average volume of 807. The Berkeley Group has a 1 year low of $46.68 and a 1 year high of $67.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.56.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. The Berkeley Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.54%.

About The Berkeley Group

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

