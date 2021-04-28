HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $245 million-$255 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $246.13 million.

Shares of HealthStream stock traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.43. The stock had a trading volume of 205,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,503. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.04. HealthStream has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $26.00. The firm has a market cap of $770.74 million, a P/E ratio of 46.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.33.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HealthStream will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HSTM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HealthStream from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of HealthStream in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.00.

In other HealthStream news, Director Jeffrey L. Mclaren sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $94,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,247. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 20.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

