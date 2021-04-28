Advanced Biomedical Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABMT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Advanced Biomedical Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABMT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 5,500.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of Advanced Biomedical Technologies stock remained flat at $$0.10 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 12,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,096. Advanced Biomedical Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.17.
About Advanced Biomedical Technologies
Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Biomedical Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Biomedical Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.