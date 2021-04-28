Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) Short Interest Update

Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the March 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boozt AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Get Boozt AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BOZTY traded up $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,283. Boozt AB has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $26.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.38 and its 200 day moving average is $20.71.

Boozt AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, sells fashion, apparel, shoes, , accessories, and beauty products online. It operates through three segments: Boozt.com, Booztlet.com, and Other. The company operates Boozt.com, a multi-brand webstore with approximately 1000 brand partners for women, men, kids, sports and athleisure, beauty, and home products.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Boozt AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boozt AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.