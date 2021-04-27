$266.62 Million in Sales Expected for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) to announce $266.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $274.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $260.00 million. Matador Resources reported sales of $371.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full-year sales of $1.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Matador Resources.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $224.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.18 million. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 51.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTDR. TheStreet raised Matador Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. MKM Partners raised Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Matador Resources from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.63.

MTDR traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.89. 1,100,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,096,030. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.19. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $27.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,455,006 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $210,509,000 after buying an additional 861,068 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,629,284 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,769,000 after purchasing an additional 33,288 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 239.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,622,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,650 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,076,899 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,987,000 after purchasing an additional 440,727 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 932,182 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,243,000 after purchasing an additional 51,758 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Matador Resources (MTDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.