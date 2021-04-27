Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.09 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) will post sales of $31.09 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $30.43 million and the highest estimate coming in at $31.74 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group reported sales of $28.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will report full year sales of $134.43 million for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $145.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Silvercrest Asset Management Group.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $28.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.51 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 289.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 8.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SAMG traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $14.50. The stock had a trading volume of 47,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,796. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $15.98. The stock has a market cap of $209.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.70%.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

