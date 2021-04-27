Stipend 24 Hour Volume Hits $162.00 (SPD)

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded up 33% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. Stipend has a market cap of $387,582.51 and $162.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stipend coin can currently be purchased for $0.0336 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Stipend has traded 22.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54,921.18 or 0.99877504 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00043321 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00010618 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $635.78 or 0.01156207 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $287.61 or 0.00523039 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $212.69 or 0.00386790 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $75.71 or 0.00137682 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004231 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003839 BTC.

About Stipend

Stipend (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,521,178 coins. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stipend is stipend.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Stipend

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stipend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stipend using one of the exchanges listed above.

