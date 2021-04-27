VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $153.58 Million

Wall Street analysts expect VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) to announce $153.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for VSE’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $153.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $153.56 million. VSE posted sales of $177.42 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that VSE will report full year sales of $689.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $676.50 million to $701.73 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $782.91 million, with estimates ranging from $757.50 million to $808.33 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover VSE.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The construction company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. VSE had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $150.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.00 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of VSE in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on VSE from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. VSE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.25.

Shares of VSEC traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.17. 30,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,352. VSE has a 12-month low of $17.43 and a 12-month high of $45.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.58. The firm has a market cap of $560.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 441.74 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. VSE’s payout ratio is 10.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in VSE by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 635,363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,456,000 after acquiring an additional 22,299 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of VSE by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 438,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,893,000 after acquiring an additional 68,048 shares in the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VSE in the fourth quarter valued at $8,812,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in VSE by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 88,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in VSE by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 23,570 shares during the last quarter. 72.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

