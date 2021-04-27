Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.770-0.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $530 million-$545 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $523.32 million.Entegris also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.77-$0.82 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on ENTG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $108.27.

Get Entegris alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.78. 1,171,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 957,245. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.71. The firm has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.86 and a beta of 1.33. Entegris has a 1-year low of $50.60 and a 1-year high of $126.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.02). Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The company had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. Entegris’s payout ratio is presently 16.58%.

In related news, SVP Corey Rucci sold 16,262 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.82, for a total value of $1,964,774.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,134,312.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 300,444 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $36,260,586.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,349,979.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 552,995 shares of company stock valued at $66,338,992. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.