Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $827.69 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) will report sales of $827.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $824.00 million to $835.00 million. Sally Beauty posted sales of $871.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full-year sales of $3.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.61 billion to $3.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.62 billion to $3.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sally Beauty.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $936.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.74 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 535.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBH. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

In other news, CEO Christian A. Brickman acquired 10,000 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.53 per share, for a total transaction of $145,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 461,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,700,306.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBH. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 12,797 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 8,935 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 1,032.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 708,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,157,000 after acquiring an additional 646,180 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 59,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth $127,000.

Shares of NYSE:SBH traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.33. 774,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,787,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.36, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.59. Sally Beauty has a 1 year low of $8.27 and a 1 year high of $21.91.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

