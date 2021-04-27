$61.10 Million in Sales Expected for Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) to report sales of $61.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heritage Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $57.50 million to $63.00 million. Heritage Financial posted sales of $58.56 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Financial will report full year sales of $235.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $225.20 million to $246.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $225.80 million, with estimates ranging from $214.60 million to $238.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Heritage Financial.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.17. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 4.97%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HFWA. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Heritage Financial in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of Heritage Financial stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.40. The company had a trading volume of 90,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,086. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.99. Heritage Financial has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $30.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.72%.

In other Heritage Financial news, Director Brian Charneski sold 3,325 shares of Heritage Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total transaction of $98,719.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HFWA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $189,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 6,240 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 529,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,745,000 after buying an additional 33,733 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

