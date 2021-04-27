Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.44% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is a ship owning company. It transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes along shipping routes. The company owned fleet of dry cargo vessels which consists of Capesize, Panamax, Ultramax, Supramax, Handymax and Handysize vessels. Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is based in New York, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Fearnley Fonds raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley lifted their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.70.

NYSE:GNK traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.23. 395,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 959,413. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.89. Genco Shipping & Trading has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $14.49. The company has a market cap of $596.41 million, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.91.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 43.05%. The firm had revenue of $62.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 3,981,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total value of $42,161,723.43. Also, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 14,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $151,129.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 369,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,942,319.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,660,957 shares of company stock valued at $49,107,420. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNK. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,868 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,292,044 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,509,000 after purchasing an additional 123,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

