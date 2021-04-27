Zacks Investment Research Downgrades FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) to Hold

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FS KKR Capital Corp. II is a business development company. It is focused on providing customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. FS KKR Capital Corp. II is based in PHILADELPHIA. “

FSKR stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,219. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $11.64 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.94.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.64 million. As a group, analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSKR. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

About FS KKR Capital Corp. II

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

