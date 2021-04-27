Zacks Investment Research Downgrades FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) to Hold

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “FS KKR Capital Corp. II is a business development company. It is focused on providing customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. FS KKR Capital Corp. II is based in PHILADELPHIA. “
FSKR stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,219. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $11.64 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.94.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSKR. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.22% of the company’s stock.
About FS KKR Capital Corp. II
FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.
