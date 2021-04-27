Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.570-1.630 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sun Communities also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 5.920-6.080 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. They set a buy rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $160.43.

NYSE SUI traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $163.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 601,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,971. Sun Communities has a 52 week low of $118.81 and a 52 week high of $165.06. The company has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 103.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.31.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.24 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.83 dividend. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.48%.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

