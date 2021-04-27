Zacks: Analysts Anticipate HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.28 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) will post sales of $60.28 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for HealthStream’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $60.64 million and the lowest is $59.81 million. HealthStream reported sales of $60.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HealthStream will report full year sales of $246.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $244.50 million to $247.72 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $263.31 million, with estimates ranging from $254.30 million to $268.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for HealthStream.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $63.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.07 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of HealthStream in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of HSTM traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,503. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.74 million, a P/E ratio of 46.98, a P/E/G ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.33. HealthStream has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $26.00.

In other news, Director Jeffrey L. Mclaren sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $94,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,247. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of HealthStream in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 583.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of HealthStream in the first quarter worth $268,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of HealthStream in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of HealthStream in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

