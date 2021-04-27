$32.38 Million in Sales Expected for Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) to post sales of $32.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $31.40 million and the highest is $33.73 million. Chatham Lodging Trust posted sales of $60.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will report full year sales of $208.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $192.62 million to $227.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $276.22 million, with estimates ranging from $243.74 million to $324.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Chatham Lodging Trust.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.38. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 39.04% and a negative return on equity of 10.16%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CLDT shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Chatham Lodging Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 51,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLDT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,007. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.73 and its 200-day moving average is $11.57. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $4.59 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $639.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

